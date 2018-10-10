Shokat Club victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shokat Memorial Club (East Zone) beat Pioneer Club by 23 runs in a friendly match played here at RA Bazar Ground. Scores: Shokat Memorial Club 213/9 in 25 overs (Rana Nadeem 60, Umer Ahmad 40, Ashfaq Ahmad 30, Salahuddin 3/40, Abdullah Khan 2/35). Pioneer Club 190/4 in 25 overs (Salahuddin 50, Nadeem Javed Butt 62 not out, M Shahzad 40, M Iqbal 2/42 and Ashfaq Ahmed 2/40.
