Uber drivers stage 24-hour strike in Britain

LONDON: Drivers for taxi-sharing app Uber went on strike in Britain on Tuesday, demanding higher fares and improved workers’ rights and urging users not to cross the digital picket line by ordering rides.

Around 50 protesters staged a noisy demonstration outside Uber’s offices in London, after a trade union called a 24-hour stoppage starting at 1pm (1200 GMT). "Uber, Uber you can’t hide, we can see your dirty side," the crowd chanted as others blew whistles, someone let off a red smoke bomb and passing cars and cabs tooted their horns in support.

"Uber abuses workers rights, they pay below minimum wage and the drivers are in debt," Muhamed Ali, a 48-year-old driver, told AFP. "If you want to make a normal living, you need to at least work 12 hours a day, six or seven days a week." He joined Uber about three and a half years ago, but said he felt he had no choice: "They have cornered the market. It is very hard to compete with them."