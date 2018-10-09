SECP, NUTECH sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad, at the SECP's head office, a statement said on Monday.

The event was attended by Shaukat Hussain, chairman of the SECP, Lt Gen Khalid Asghar (Retd), rector of NUTECH, Shauzab Ali, commissioner of SECP, Brigadier Dr Syed Adnan, registrar, NUTECH, and other senior professionals representing both the institutions, it added.

Under the MoU, the SECP and NUTECH will collaborate to educate the NUTECH students about capital markets, NBFCs, insurance and company incorporations, etc.

The SECP will propagate financial knowledge, ideas and share networks and resources with students through multiple activities such as seminars, webinars, stock trading competitions and panel discussions.