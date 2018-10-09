Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

National

O
ONLINE
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Study links cannabis use accelerates brain aging

NEW YORK: A new study has identified cannabis, alcohol, and certain mental disorders as primary drivers of brain aging. Billed as the largest known brain imaging study, utilising more than 60,000 SPECT scans, the research looks impressive.

It also supports an enticing prospect: being able to look at images of the brain to see whether or not it’s prematurely aging. But experts have called the research into question over the methodology, which has a long history of criticism among members of the medical community. The research was conducted by Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist who runs Amen Clinics which specializes in SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography), as well as scientists from Google, UCLA, and Johns Hopkins University.

In total, the team analysed 62,454 SPECT scans of more than 30,000 patients ranging in age from under 1 year to 105 years old. The scans used for the study were all drawn from patients at Amen’s clinics.

“Based on one of the largest brain imaging studies ever done, we can now track common disorders and behaviors that prematurely age the brain. Better treatment of these disorders can slow or even halt the process of brain aging,” said lead author Daniel Amen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape