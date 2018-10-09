Meth effects on health discussed

PESHAWAR: The Art and Culture Society of the IMSciences arranged an awareness session on methamphetamine and the side-effects associated with its use. Director IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan inaugurated the session. He welcomed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and Superintendent of Police, Peshawar Cantt, Wasim Riaz to IMSciences.

Dr Asad, who is the coordinator for Masters in Public Health (MPH) Programme and faculty member at IMSciences and deals with medical and psychological problems, talked about the scourge of methamphetamine. “Methamphetamine is more commonly known by its street name, ICE, Meth or Crystal Meth,” Dr Asad said, adding that meth consumption can destroy a person’s life.

He pointed out certain symptoms associated with the use of meth such as memory loss and teeth shedding, which can happen with the prolonged use of meth. SP Wasim Riaz talked about different measures taken by the police to curb the ice use.

CCPO Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman then shared a few but heart-wrenching examples of negative effects of using ice. He shared statistics about ice users and said that there 15,000 ice users in Peshawar alone, a quarter of which were female users.