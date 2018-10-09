Tue October 09, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 9, 2018

KP Food authority initiates consumer sensitisation drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday announced to accept milk samples from consumers for scientific analysis.

The initiative is being taken in the light of awareness to be provided to citizens regarding milk adulteration. Attaullah Khan, the spokesperson for the authority, said that they had decided to sensitize consumers of the capital city about milk adulteration and chemicals being used for preservation.

He said that a technical cell was being established at the Directorate General of KP Food Authority under the supervision of Director Technical Dr Syed Abdul Sattar Shah. The technical cell, he said, would serve the public in all working days from 9 am to 3 pm. The official added that most of the complaints and frequently asked questions being received on the social media were about checking milk samples.

The spokesperson asked the consumers to come up with fresh milk samples and duration of sample collection and submission must not exceed three hours. Giving the details, he said that so far 950 inspections had been made across the province where 50 milk outlets were sealed over adulteration. “Upon adulteration, over Rs4.5 million fine was imposed, and 60,000 litres of adulterated milk were disposed of in various operations” he added.

The official revealed that chemicals like formalin and ammonium benzoate were frequently used for preservations and skipping milk testing methods.

