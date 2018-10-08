Resolving Kashmir issue vital to peace: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said resolving Kashmir issue was important for durable peace in the region. Talking to media in Chichawatni, he said international human rights organisations should raise voice against Indian atrocities on innocent people in IHK. He said world community should no remain silent on this issue and pressurise India to resolve the Kashmir dispute. The JUI-F chief criticised recent statement of Indian army chief. He said if India committed any mistake the whole nation and Army will together thwart its evil design. “We all are united,” he added.