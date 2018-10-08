Govt to provide cleanwater, education, health facilities to remote areas: CM

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at the Chief Minister's office to review the development programme for under-developed areas in South Punjab and to discuss projects to be undertaken in the current fiscal budget for the uplift of the people of the area.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the government would work with a holistic strategy to provide basic facilities to the people of remote areas as it was their right to have access to education, health, infrastructure and clean drinking water and the PTI government would ensure that the people of less developed areas get access to the facilities. He said that the ongoing development schemes would be completed on priority and negligence would not be tolerated. He said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for any delay or negligence. The chief minister directed that the development projects be completed timely. "Maximum relief will be provided to the people in the upcoming budget despite limited resources but welfare of the common man is our top priority," he added. He said that the upcoming budget would not be based on fudging of figures rather it would reflect the government's development work within resources.

He said that development of under-developed areas would be a key part of the coming budget and all possible steps would be taken to bring improvement to water, heath, education and other social sectors. He said that such policies would be formulated in the budget which have a trickle down effect and wrong policies of the previous government would be rectified. He said that the first budget of the PTI government would reflect real change and it would not set unrealistic targets like the previous government. He said that the set targets would be achieved by the end of the fiscal year. "The previous rulers had increased plight of the people of remote areas by setting unrealistic development targets. The PTI government's budget will focus on the common man and it would work for the people and its budget would reflect the manifesto of the party."

disaster management: Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the impact of natural disasters could be reduced by taking pre-emptive measures, and state-of-the-art technology is needed to be used for the purpose. In his message in connection with the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction, the chief minister said that the staff of the departments concerned should be imparted modern training as it was the need of the hour to make disaster management authorities more robust and vibrant to cope with the damage by the natural disasters.