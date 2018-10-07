Hike in electricity, gas tariff condemned

MINGORA: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Ghazanfar Bilour said on Saturday that the hike in gas prices and electricity tariffs had affected business community and industrialists.

He said this while speaking to the newly elected office-bearers of the Chamber of Commerce here.

He said that he would raise the issue of non-objection certificates (NOC) of the foreign tourists and business community in Malakand division.

Peshawar Chamber of Commerce president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Haji Afzal, Riaz Arshad, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Faiz Rasool, Malik Niaz and Saddar Gul were present on the occasion.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that he in his tenure had resolved issues being faced by the community. “I raise the visas issue with the Chinese ambassador,” he added.

He said that the issue NOC of the foreign tourists and business community would be discussed with the federal minister for commerce and industry and the authorities concerned.