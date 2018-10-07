Sun October 07, 2018
World

AFP
October 7, 2018

Dutch scramble F-16s after airline passenger scare

THE HAGUE: The Dutch air force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to escort a flight from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam after an onboard fight broke out with an aggressive American passenger, authorities said Saturday.

“A 29-year-old American man became aggressive after being asked by a purser to return to his seat,” Joanna Helmonds said. “A scuffle broke out and the cabin crew, together with other passengers managed to restrain the man,” she told AFP, declining to name the airline or flight. A number of passengers were lightly wounded including two passengers who were given black eyes, said Helmonds.

The plane was then given special clearance to land immediately at Schiphol airport with police arresting the man shortly afterwards.

Helmonds said the man was examined at the airport and officers determined that he came across as disorientated.

The man has been admitted to a psychiatric institution for observation, she said.

Although on high alert, Dutch fighter jets — which are armed with air-to-air missiles — are only scrambled in highly unusual cases, the Dutch air force said Saturday.

