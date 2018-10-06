Swabi gets 200kv gridstation

SWABI: A 200kv gridstation has been sanctioned for the Swabi district and work on this project would soon start, which would be the first project of the government that resumed power after July 25 general election.

This was stated by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Omer Ayub Khan, Minister for Water and Power and Member Provincial Assembly Rangraiz Khan at a public forum here on Friday.

The gathering was also attended by Tehsil Nazim Sohail Khan Yousafzai and Gadoon Workers Federation leaders.

The gathering was also attended by officials of various departments to address the issues of the people on the spot.

Asad Qaiser said that the KP business infrastructure and all other facilities had been badly damaged in the war on terror. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would revive the terrorism-affected province.

The PTI government would reconstruct the terrorism-hit region and provide employment opportunities to the people to enabling them to earn their livelihood with dignity and honour, he added.

Omer Ayub said the problems of Tarbela Dam and Ghazi Barotha Hydropower project affectees would be resolved on priority basis.