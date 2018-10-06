Sat October 06, 2018
Newspost

October 6, 2018

Unparliamentary duel

The truth is always bitter, especially when you are publicly exposed and the facts betray you. The verbal duel between Fawad Chaudhry, who other than the PML-N tenure has always managed to be in power (be it during the Musharraf regime or the PPP’s rule), and Mushahidullah, the PML-N senator whose sole claim to merit was that as head of Nawaz Sharif-affiliated PIA Air League union, he managed to win Sharif’s heart by showering praises and giving protocol, when the Sharifs were not in power), exposes the extent of nepotism that has afflicted the national airline. The politicisation of unions was started from the Zia era.

Instead of performing legitimate trade union activities, the unions became a tool of political parties to indulge in gross irregularities, kickbacks, nepotism and protecting the corrupt. Foreign postings to London, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham, Canada and Dubai were given to political cronies, which contributed to declining revenues. Why is it that not a single PIA employee who had been involved in criminal offences has ever been terminated while numerous others were sent on forced retirements? Fake degree holders continue to be on payroll of the cash-starved airline. Ever wonder why every government since Musharraf coming to power insisted on having its cronies posted to the US, the UK, Dubai, France and Canada? Obviously, it was not for getting the protocol.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar

