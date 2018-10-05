AMC decorates doctors and staff in memory of a legend

Islamabad : Avoiding spotlight, he worked discretely to enrich lives of the poor and the ailing until his breathed his last in 2014; Mahmood-ul-Haq Alvi—the founder of Ali Medical Centre (AMC) was affectionately remembered for the many caps he wore, that of a humanitarian, philanthropist, visionary, and a messiah for the underprivileged at a grand awards and accreditation ceremony held here late Sunday night.

The event not only offered a platform for recollecting the values that M H Alvi stood for, but also celebrated the commitment of consultants and staff who have served AMC for 10 years or more. Brig. Maqsud-ul-Hasan, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at NUML, was the chief guest. Also present were AMC’s Chairman Ali Raza Alvi, CEO Dr. Hassaan Khan, M H Alvi’s wife and family members, and members of the Board of Directors of Ali Trust.

Eminent neurosurgeon Dr. Khaleeq-uz-Zaman, pediatricians Dr. Mushtaq Khan and Dr. Tabish Hazir, and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Zimri were decorated with the M H Alvi Award for their meritorious contributions toward humanity. Dr. Kamran Majeed, Dr. Zahid Nabi, Dr. Sohail Abbas Sukhera, Dr. Shireen Gul, Dr. Ishfaq Naeem and Khawar Wajahat, head of the IT Department, left the stage with Medals of Honour. Shields were presented to another 27 consultants and professors, and 15 staff members.

Brig. Maqsud said, “It is not the size of a building or the acreage of its spread that determines the success of an organization. I see AMC as having immense potential as it moves to higher realms of professionalism,” he stated. He also quoted examples and anecdotes from his exemplary friendship with M H Alvi. “Time is ruthless but feats like those performed by M H Alvi cannot be erased by its ravages. He inspires me even today. He not only had a vision but also the ability to actualize that vision. Like any superior leader, he would take a macro view of situations, always placing his finger on the most critical point. Seeing the larger picture, he would identify and solve all problems that had the potential to magnify into bigger challenges,” he complimented.

Ali Raza Alvi recalled how his father’s death proved pivotal, forcing him to review his life so that he too could touch peoples’ hearts the way his father did. “Even though a non-medical person, he bought AMC in 1996, out of his innate desire to perpetuate the name of Hazrat Ali, whom he revered as his role model. He was a self-made man who never attributed his successes to hard work; he termed these a blessing of Allah. He was neither miserly nor extravagant but a proponent of simplicity so that money thus saved would cater to the needs of the underprivileged. He found happiness in humility, in paying back to the society, and in serving humanity. He saw the deserving as true beneficiaries of the wealth Allah gave him,” Ali recollected.

Dr. Hassaan expressed how remarkable it feels watching AMC transition from a volume-driven to a value-driven unit in a challenging healthcare environment. “We are committed to elevating the communities we touch. We have added over 600 new services over the past three years. A strategic plan has been drafted with emphasis on quality improvement, financial viability, and focus on areas requiring stabilization,” he maintained, adding “We have assembled a great team to provide quality care to patients, and acquiring ISO 9001-2015 and PNAC Accreditation in 2017-18 has further validated my belief.”

Dr. Khaleeq shared how his perception of the world underwent complete transformation once he met M H Alvi. He analogized his transformation to that of Rumi whose world changed completely when he encountered Hazrat Shams Tabraiz. “M H Alvi believed in keeping a low-profile,” he noted. He also thanked AMC for acknowledging his services.

In the end, Ali Raza presented the AMC Crest to Brig. Maqsud-ul-Hasan, while Mrs. Alvi, Dr. Hassaan and the divisional heads presented a special award to Ali Raza. The event also featured a lucky draw; a documentary on Ali Trust College; and video clips mimicking the eccentricities of consultants and staff.