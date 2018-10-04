Workshop Division win golf title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Workshop Division won the title of Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Golf Championship at Garrison Golf Club here on Wednesday. The winner accumulated 70 points for the top slot as Lahore Division took the runners up place with 40 points. Quetta Division finished at third place with 10 points.
LAHORE: Workshop Division won the title of Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Golf Championship at Garrison Golf Club here on Wednesday. The winner accumulated 70 points for the top slot as Lahore Division took the runners up place with 40 points. Quetta Division finished at third place with 10 points.
Comments