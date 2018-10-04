‘Disheartened’ man commits suicide in Jhang

JHANG: A man Wednesday committed suicide over alleged police inaction. Allah Ditta Baloch, of Chak 443 had told Mochiwala police that the wife of his brother Birbal and her accomplices had killed his brother. The police registered the case against the accused. Reportedly, Allah Ditta got disappointed when the police allegedly released the main accused and showed reluctance in arresting other nominated accused. On the day of incident Allah Ditta hanged himself with a rope. His family members told reporters that Allah Ditta was very disappointed over police inaction. According to the Jhang police spokesman, the main accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is underway.