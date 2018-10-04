TMFB launches QR payment system

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMFB), through its Easypaisa mobile payment and lifestyle platform, has launched the state-of-the-art QR payment system for the students of college and universities, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through the system, students will be able to make payments using their Easypaisa mobile app, which will scan the QR code and deduct the money from their mobile wallet, it added.

In addition, students will also be able to benefit from a variety of Easypaisa-related discounts and offers as a result of using the app.

Shahid Mustafa, president and CEO of Telenor Microfinance Bank, said: “It had always been our aim to extend formal financial services to every Pakistani.”