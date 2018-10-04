‘Women empowerment key to growth’

LAHORE: Women empowerment is key to economic turnaround, and in this regard, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) had always played a pivotal role to make women independent and self-sustained.

This was stated by LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal, while speaking at “She Empowerment Conference”, jointly organised by the LCCI and Leadership Object Oriented Program (LOOP).

The LCCI vice president said women empowerment is a necessity for the development of a society, since it enhances both quantity and quality of human resources available for the development.

Later, Executive Committee member Nabila Intisar shared her experience, as she also started her business from home. With the passage of time and a lot of hard work, now she is working with a number of multinational companies.