SSGC, NBP, Wapda advance in CNS Hockey

LAHORE: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Wapda emerged winners on Tuesday in matches of the ongoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) National Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium.

After a 1-8 rout at the hands of Wapda on the opening day PAF, suffered yet another defeat this time against SSGC.PAF were underdogs against the strong SSGC side, who along with Wapda and National Bank, are strong contenders for the title. SSGC went up 2-0 in the early stages thorough penalty corner conversions by Pakistan’s ace drag flicker Mubashar Ali. It seemed PAF would again face a big defeat. But the Air Force men survived a number of SSGC men’s attacks. SSGC’s cause was also not helped by a lot of missing in the circle.

In the last quarter of the match, PAF, probably due to good physical conditioning, had more of the possession. When Adnan Haider reduced the margin to the bare minimum in the 50th minute through a field goal, it was all to play for. PAF tried their best to find the equaliser but couldn’t succeed. Scorers for Sui Southern Gas Company: Mubashar Ali 2 goals. PAF: Adnan Haider 1 goal.

In the second match of the day, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) downed Port Qasim Authority (PQA) 3-1. PQA who lost to SNGPL earlier put up a resolute fight against NBP, the reigning national champions. There was no goal in the first quarter.In the 20th minute, PQA surprised their more experienced opponents when tall Ammar availed the first penalty corner of the match with a high flick into the top netting.

That seemed to be a wake-up call for the bankers. They controlled the game for the rest of the quarter earning five penalty corners, one of which resulted in penalty stroke. Skipper Shakeel Ammad Butt sent the goal keeper the wrong way to make it 1-1. NBP maintained their ascendancy during the third period adding two more goals. Abubakr’s superb long diagonal pass from the right side was easily put in by Bilal Qadir standing close to the opposite pole.

In the 45th minute, Dilber applied the finishing touch to a swift move. In the fourth quarter also NBP had more of the play though PQA had their moments including two PCs but the scoreline remained intact.

Scorers for National Bank of Pakistan: Shakeel Butt, Bilal Qadir, Dilber one each. Port Qasim Authority: Ammar one.In the third match of the day, Wapda outplayed Police 9-1. The powerful Wapda had a second big victory in as many days. After demolishing PAF 8-1 on Monday they had an even bigger win over the hapless Police. It was absolute domination in the first half as ball remained in the Police’s half for long periods. The Police defended well initially and Wapda had to wait till the 15th minute. International Aleem Bilal converted the penalty corner with a well directed powerful flick. It opened the flood gates and the electric men launched an uninterrupted supply of goals. Four more came in the second quarter. Half time score was 5-0.

Wapda slowed the meter a bit in the second half but still added two in each quarter. Police had their best phase in the last quarter when they created a few chances and managed a consolation goal via a right side move expertly finished by Bilal.Scorers for Wapda were Sohail Anjum 2, Aleem Bilal, Imran, Ajaz Ahmed, Adnan Babar, Khizer Akhtar, Ajaml Butt and Shajee Ahmed. Police: Bilal.