Wed October 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Siraj for arresting plunderers of public money

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that until and unless those involved in plunder of billions of public money are apprehended, corruption in the country could not be eliminated.

Addressing a meeting of JI central leaders at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said PTI government had neither given any mechanism for the recovery of looted public money lying abroad nor laid any hand on those owning huge properties in London, Dubai and Panama.

Sirajul Haq said fictitious bank accounts to the tune of billions of rupees were being unearthed every day but nobody knew from where the money had come. He said JI had begun the campaign against corruption and it would carry it to its logical end.

He said a petition filed by JI for the trial of 436 persons named in Panama leaks was still pending before Supreme Court awaiting any progress. He said it seemed that NAB was also reluctant to take action against the big fish and added that this would make the NAB controversial.

He said the nation wanted strict and across the board accountability of those who had plundered public money and it won’t be satisfied with mere slogans. MYC: The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) has resolved to play an effective role in mobilising the public opinion in the country for early solution to Kashmir and Palestine issues. MYC, the alliance of major religious groups of all schools of thought, which met at Mansoora with its President Sahibzada Dr Abul Khair Zubair in the chair, also decided to continue its struggle for the enforcement of Nizam e Mustafa, safeguarding the faith in Khatm e Nubuwwat and the sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW).

MYC Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said it was decided that programmes would held on the topic of Khatme Nubuwwat and Namoos e Risalat at the provincial and district levels. A report regarding the requests from the religious organisations outside the MYC to join the MYC would be presented at the next meeting of the body.

The meeting was also attended Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki, Hafiz A’kif Saeed, Allama Arif Husain Wahidi, Maulana Allah Wasaya, Pir Haroon Gilani, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim and Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi.

