Wed October 03, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Woman killed, mother hurt in firing at home

A young woman was killed, while her mother was injured when three men opened fire at them in their house over what police believes to be an attack based on personal enmity.

According to police, three armed men barged into a house in Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth and began firing. Two women, 21-year-old Benazir and her mother Marvi, 46, were injured in the shooting.

The women were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where Benazir succumbed to her injuries while her mother was in critical condition. Saeedabad police station SHO Arz Muhammad said initial investigations have revealed that the victims’ relatives Sultan and Sartaj, along with an unidentified accomplice, were behind the incident. He added that the actual motive was yet to be ascertained, but apparently it seemed to be a personal enmity.

The police have collected at least four empty shells from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching. A case had not been registered by the time this report was filed as the family was making funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 45-year-old Nawab was wounded in a firing at Aligarh Market in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said unidentified persons targeted him likely over a personal enmity.

