Dr Asim Hussain allowed to go abroad for treatment

Former petroleum minister and close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Asim Hussain, was once again granted permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

The accountability court (AC) hearing two corruption references against Hussain and others on Monday granted the permission till October 30. The application moved on behalf of Hussain requested the court to allow him to leave from October 2 to October 30 to get his medical treatment overseas.

The applicant had taken the plea that he was seriously ill and it was imperative to get medical treatment from abroad where the due medical facilities were available. Hussain, Khalid Rehman and others are facing the JJVL reference accusing them of committing corruption of more than Rs17 billion.