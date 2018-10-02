Tue October 02, 2018
Sports

A
APP
October 2, 2018

Send off ceremony for Youth Olympic contingent

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Monday organised a send off ceremony here at Olympic House, in the honour of athletes and officials of Pakistan contingent participating in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

President, POA, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan met with the participants giving them best wishes and urged them to perform at their level best in the field as well outside the field being the ambassadors of Pakistan and earn good name for the country. The contingent is departing on Tuesday (today) and will return home on October 21.

Following is the Pak contingent: Farhan Amjad (weightlifting), M Idrees (shooting official), Nubaira Babur (shooting athlete), Arshad Sattar (wrestling official), Inayat Ullah (wrestling athlete), Syed Aaqib Sherazi and Irfan Butt (technical official weightlifting).

