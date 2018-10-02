Militant threat

This refers to the editorial ‘On the Nacta front’ (Sep 29), which raised some important points that need to be considered. Although the relevant authorities have contained militancy to a great extent, a lot more needs to be done. Militancy is a malaise which should be dealt with in a timely manner. There is an old saying that prevention is better than cure.

In our case, prevention is not only better, but it also is economical. The root causes of growing militancy in our country are widespread poverty, the lack of quality education, injustices in society, and unemployment and poor governance. An altruistic approach is needed to tackle the root of the problem to rid the country of militant threat.

Dr Sher Muhammad Khan

Peshawar