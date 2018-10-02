Pak contingent flies out today for Summer Youth Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s contingent, three athletes and three officials, will fly out of Lahore for Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday (today) to feature in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games scheduled to be held from October 6-18.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) arranged a ceremony in honour of the athletes at which Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hassan asked the athletes to put in their best in the competitions. Pakistan has been awarded universality places (one athlete each in shooting, weightlifting and wrestling).

Contingent: Amjad Amin Butt (chef de mission, weightlifting manager), Farhan Amjad (weightlifter, 85kg), Mohammad Idrees (shooting manager), Nubaira Babur (shooter, air pistol), Arshad Sattar (wrestling manager), Inayat Ullah (wrestler, 65kg), Syed Aqib Sherazi (young change maker).