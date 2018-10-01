Rawalpindi defeat Hazara

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi defeated Hazara 20-8 in the National Women Basketball Championship match at the Liaquat Gymnasium here Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s Zoha scored 12 points and she was the highest scorer in the match.

In another match, Wapda outclassed Hyderabad with a huge margin as Wapda won 122-16.

Meanwhile, the opening match of the event was played between Pak Army and Quetta. Pak Army kept their supremacy throughout the match and beat the opponents 86-16.

Pakistan Basketball Federation President Brig (r) Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest who inaugurated the event. The last match of the day was played between Karachi and Hyderabad. Karachi won 32-7.