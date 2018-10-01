Karate coaches course ends

LAHORE: National Karate Coaches Accreditation Course & Examination ended here Sunday at gymnasium hall of Nishter Park Sports complex, Lahore.In all 106 coaches from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Karate Federation participated in the course. Farman Ahmed (Tamga-e-Imtiaz), Khalid Noor and Muhammad Nadeem were the course directors of the course. Muhammad Jahangir Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the course.