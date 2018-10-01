Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inter-School age group swimming concludes

LAHORE: SBP Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship concluded with some remarkable performances at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Saturday night.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan and Station Commander Navy Headquarters Punjab Commodore Naimatullah distributed prizes at the grand colourful closing ceremony. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presented souvenirs to Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan and Station Commander Navy Headquarters Punjab Commodore Naimatullah on this occasion. Top coaches were also awarded prizes for their outstanding performances.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and a large number of swimming enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti supervised the swimming competitions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’