Inter-School age group swimming concludes

LAHORE: SBP Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship concluded with some remarkable performances at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Saturday night.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan and Station Commander Navy Headquarters Punjab Commodore Naimatullah distributed prizes at the grand colourful closing ceremony. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presented souvenirs to Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan and Station Commander Navy Headquarters Punjab Commodore Naimatullah on this occasion. Top coaches were also awarded prizes for their outstanding performances.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and a large number of swimming enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti supervised the swimming competitions.