Two terrorists arrested

LAHORE: A CTD Sahiwal team arrested two terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence based operation and recovered explosives, literature and funds from them. The terrorists identified as Shafqat Hanif and Muhammad Hassan were arrested from Eastern Bypass Pakpattan. The team recovered explosives, prima cord, detonators, ball bearings (all make IED) and cash. The terrorists had a plan to attack personnel of a sensitive agency in Pakpattan. A case was registered against them in CTD Police Station.
