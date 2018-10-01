Abbas, Haris, Hamza win Asian Junior titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, and Hamza Khan won titles in the 25th Asian Junior Individual Championship in Chennai, India, on Saturday.
In the final of under-19 category, Abbas surprised second seed Chung Yat Long 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 to clinch the title. Uzair Shaukat secured 10th place when Aryan Parekh of India overpowered him 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5 in a match for the ninth place.
In the final of under-17 category, Haris defeated Muhammad Amir Amirul Bin Azhar from Malaysia 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 to claim the title. Asad Ullah Khan got the 14th place when he lost against Au Lap Man of Hong Kong 4-11, 12-10, 8-11, 1-11 in a match for the 13th position.
In the final of under-15 category, Hamza thrashed Arnaav Sareen of India 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 to secure the title. Ashab Irfan got the eighth position as he lost to Tse Jat of Hong Kong 8-11, 7-11, 5-11.
In the final of under-13 category, unseeded Anas Ali Shah was defeated by top seed Yuvraj Wadhwani of India 11-13, 5-11, 11-6, 10-12. Seven Pakistani players participated in this championship. Fazal Shah accompanied them as coach.
