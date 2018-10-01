Mon October 01, 2018
October 1, 2018

Shakib ruled out for at least three months

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss out on at least three months of action due to delay in surgery.

Shakib missed the semi-final and final of the Asia Cup 2018 because of an injury to his left little finger. The 31-year-old will now wait around three more weeks to undergo surgery on the finger because of an infection caused by the accumulation of pus, which has reportedly spread to his left wrist.

“The moment I arrived in the hospital, the doctors told me that I have to get the pus out as soon as possible. Any delay would put me in great danger as the infection spread till my wrist,” Shakib was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

“If I had waited another few days, my wrist would have become disabled. I feel better after they took out the pus, but the problem is until the infection isn’t gone, there isn’t going to be a surgery on my injured finger. It will take another two-three weeks to fix. After surgery I will need eight weeks, which means I am out for three months,” he said.

Shakib picked up the injury in January 2018 during the final of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He was a doubt for the Asia Cup, but played on before opting out in the latter stages.“I have been in this state for the last 14-15 days. The doctor immediately understood what had happened, but our physio couldn’t find out,” Shakib explained.

“The BCB president [Nazmul Hassan] asked if I could play the Asia Cup or I could go for the surgery. He told me to take the decision. When I asked the physio about what damage it may have, he told me it won’t be that dangerous.”Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe in October-November and West Indies in November-December, and Shakib is likely to be out for the two series.

