Reforms in Punjab police in final phase: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said revolutionary changes are being introduced in Punjab police and the process is in the last phase. He was addressing the members of provincial assembly of Punjab from divisions of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The chief minister said the people judged the performance of the government from the efficiency of government departments, therefore, all departments should improve their performance. “We will improve governance and provide best services to the people”, he said.

He said every MPA would be the chief minister of their constituency, and public welfare projects would be implemented with the consultation of public representatives.

He said the public service was the mission of the Punjab government. He said, “We will fulfil the promises made with the public.” He said the ministers were empowered to make decisions for public welfare. He said the PTI government was the government of the people.

He said people would get relief in 100 days due to the measures being taken by the government.

“We will make the fruits of change available to the people”, he said.

He said PM Imran Khan was the ray of hope for the people. The PTI will give the people their rights, he said.

He stressed that parliamentarians should keep close link with the people and make every possible effort to solve their problems.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Basharat Raja and Zaheerud Din were also present.