Students fare badly in BA/BSc exams

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University announced results of BA, BSc and B.Com Part-I and Part-II annual exams 2018 with low pass rate.

There are 14 girls and boys colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory which are affiliated with the QAU degree courses.

According to the gazette notification, 2,115 candidates appeared in the Bachelor of Arts Part-II exam and only 813 of them remained successful with the pass percentage coming to 38.4. The Bachelor of Science Part-II exam was taken by 1,442 candidates and only 704 of them passed it.

The pass rate was 48.8 per cent. Similarly, the commerce group students also fared badly in exam. A total of 435 candidates sat the exam but 153 of them remained successful with the pass rate reaching 35.2 per cent.

In BA Part-I exam, a total of 1,645 candidates appeared but 603 passed it. The pass percentage was 36.6, while BSc Part-I exam was taken by a total of 1071 candidates and 384 of them remained successful with pass rate reaching 35.9 per cent. As for BCom Part-I exam, 341 candidates sat it but only 139 passed it. The pass percentage was 40.8.