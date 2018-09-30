Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Students fare badly in BA/BSc exams

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University announced results of BA, BSc and B.Com Part-I and Part-II annual exams 2018 with low pass rate.

There are 14 girls and boys colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory which are affiliated with the QAU degree courses.

According to the gazette notification, 2,115 candidates appeared in the Bachelor of Arts Part-II exam and only 813 of them remained successful with the pass percentage coming to 38.4. The Bachelor of Science Part-II exam was taken by 1,442 candidates and only 704 of them passed it.

The pass rate was 48.8 per cent. Similarly, the commerce group students also fared badly in exam. A total of 435 candidates sat the exam but 153 of them remained successful with the pass rate reaching 35.2 per cent.

In BA Part-I exam, a total of 1,645 candidates appeared but 603 passed it. The pass percentage was 36.6, while BSc Part-I exam was taken by a total of 1071 candidates and 384 of them remained successful with pass rate reaching 35.9 per cent. As for BCom Part-I exam, 341 candidates sat it but only 139 passed it. The pass percentage was 40.8.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!