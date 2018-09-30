Kiani promises better health facilities

Islamabad : Committing further increase in taxes on tobacco products and sugary drinks, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani promised tangible improvements in health facilities available to the residents of Islamabad following the reassignment of various health institutions to the Ministry of Health, where they originally belonged.

Speaking at the first-ever health fest organised by Hashoo Foundation, Kiani said, the administration of health in Islamabad was scattered, with different health organizations and facilities parked in several ministries. “All these institutions have now been assigned to the Ministry of Health. Soon, the residents of Islamabad will see tangible improvements in health facilities being provided in the capital,” he claimed.

Kiani said the PTI government is seriously concerned about health issues in Pakistan, which is why health is one of the top priorities for the present government. He stated having written to the finance ministry to enhance tax on tobacco products and sugary drinks so that the revenue thus generated can be utilized to bring about improvements in healthcare.

Ayesha Khan, Country Director and Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Hashoo Group said, human capital is the single most critical factor in the development and stability of a nation state. “Based on its thirty years of experience, the foundation seeks to use its learning to be more impactful, hence this festival is one of the first initiatives in proactively promoting quality and inclusive healthcare,” she added.