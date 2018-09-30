Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kiani promises better health facilities

Islamabad : Committing further increase in taxes on tobacco products and sugary drinks, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani promised tangible improvements in health facilities available to the residents of Islamabad following the reassignment of various health institutions to the Ministry of Health, where they originally belonged.

Speaking at the first-ever health fest organised by Hashoo Foundation, Kiani said, the administration of health in Islamabad was scattered, with different health organizations and facilities parked in several ministries. “All these institutions have now been assigned to the Ministry of Health. Soon, the residents of Islamabad will see tangible improvements in health facilities being provided in the capital,” he claimed.

Kiani said the PTI government is seriously concerned about health issues in Pakistan, which is why health is one of the top priorities for the present government. He stated having written to the finance ministry to enhance tax on tobacco products and sugary drinks so that the revenue thus generated can be utilized to bring about improvements in healthcare.

Ayesha Khan, Country Director and Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Hashoo Group said, human capital is the single most critical factor in the development and stability of a nation state. “Based on its thirty years of experience, the foundation seeks to use its learning to be more impactful, hence this festival is one of the first initiatives in proactively promoting quality and inclusive healthcare,” she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!