MoU signed for breast cancer awareness

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Noted clothing brand Nishat Linen Private Limited has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation working on breast cancer awareness and healthcare facilities, for the PINKtober 2018 campaign, which hinges around raising funds for the on-going construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this respect. Under it, Nishat Linen will support Pink Ribbon throughout the PINKtober campaign being launched with #SaveThe9th theme to show solidarity with Pink Ribbon’s lifesaving cause.
Islamabad : Noted clothing brand Nishat Linen Private Limited has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation working on breast cancer awareness and healthcare facilities, for the PINKtober 2018 campaign, which hinges around raising funds for the on-going construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this respect. Under it, Nishat Linen will support Pink Ribbon throughout the PINKtober campaign being launched with #SaveThe9th theme to show solidarity with Pink Ribbon’s lifesaving cause.
Comments