MoU signed for breast cancer awareness

Islamabad : Noted clothing brand Nishat Linen Private Limited has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation working on breast cancer awareness and healthcare facilities, for the PINKtober 2018 campaign, which hinges around raising funds for the on-going construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this respect. Under it, Nishat Linen will support Pink Ribbon throughout the PINKtober campaign being launched with #SaveThe9th theme to show solidarity with Pink Ribbon’s lifesaving cause.