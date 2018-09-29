UN HR council renews Yemen war crimes probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council voted to extend an international probe of alleged war crimes committed in Yemen despite strong opposition from Saudi Arabia and several of its allies. Nations voted 21 to 8, with 18 abstentions, in favour of a resolution that renewed the UN-backed investigation for a year. Last month, investigators detailed evidence of possible war crimes committed in Yemen by both the Saudi-backed coalition and the Huthi rebels supported by Iran.
