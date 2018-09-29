Neglected Thar

The Sindh government has been boasting about the improvements that it has made in the province’s healthcare sectors for quite some time now. But, the reality is just the opposite. Hundreds of people in Sindh are being deprived of proper healthcare facilities. The biggest example is of Thar. Even though the region was declared ‘drought-hit’, no proper arrangement has been made so far to alleviate the suffering of people.

All the ‘relief packages’ that have been announced by the government have little to no value and are barely enough to improve the living condition of people many of whom are moving to other areas in search of food and water. Children are dying daily, but our rulers are in the constant state of denial. It’s time the Sindh government took remedial measures to deal with the situation.

Ghulam Shabir Siyal

Dadu