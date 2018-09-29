PTBA demands filing date extension

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) on Friday urged the tax authorities to extend the last date for filing income tax returns and wealth statement up to November 16, 2018 to facilitate taxpayers and maximise the number of return filers, a statement said.

The apex tax body in a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman said that the return forms for salary persons and business individuals was notified on August 17 and after that frequent changes were made on the online IRIS portal.

The PTBA said that although the FBR extended the last date to September 30 from August 30 in case of salaried and FTR taxpayers yet it was very short time given to the taxpayers to fulfill their liabilities.

“Further holidays of Muharram and Ashura also considerably affected the pace of work on the preparation of tax returns,” the tax bar said, adding that it was not possible for the tax practitioners and taxpayers to meet deadline.