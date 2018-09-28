India hands over 14 Pakistani prisoners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: India on Thursday handed over 14 Pakistani prisoner fishermen to Pakistani authorities at Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture. Later, the fishermen were handed to the Edhi Foundation. The foundation took the fishermen to Edhi Home at Gulberg and served the fishermen with food and cold drinks.
