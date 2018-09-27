FPCCI’s recommendatons to be implemented: Ambassador Ali Jehangir

ISLAMABAD: The visit of FPCCI’s delegation to the US will help increase the quantum of trade between Pakistan and the US. This was stated by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir while talking to FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Ghazanfar Bilour. The ambassador said American corporations are being invited to invest in Pakistan while efforts are also being made to ease the visa acquisition process.

Ali Jehangir said different Pakistani products would be exhibited across the US and the Pak business community must present investment proposals to the US business community. The FPCCI president asked for the US assistance to set up industries in the tribal areas.The FPCCI Chairman Coordination Malik Suhail said there is a huge potential of investment in the mineral sector of the KPK including the tribal areas. The ambassador said the FPCCI recommendations would be implemented.

The meeting was attended among others by FPCCI vice presidents Karim Aziz Malik and Shafiq Anjum, President Mohmand Chamber Qaisar Khan, President Charsadda Chamber Sikandar Khan, vice president Swat Chamber Akbar Khan, Arsalan Khokar and the Commercial Councillor of Pakistan Embassy.