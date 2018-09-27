Oil company assured of to problems

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Wednesday assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Exploration Company Limited that no effort would be spared to address its problems.

An official handout said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Exploration Company Limited Managing Director Raziuddin called on provincial Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan.

The minister told the managing director that the problems of the company were being considered.

He said the provincial government was bringing reforms in various sectors and working for the wellbeing of the people. On the occasion, Raziuddin informed the minister about the problems facing the oil and gas exploration company.