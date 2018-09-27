Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

National

BR
Bureau report
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC maintains stay in undergraduate admissions at UoP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday maintained stay order till October 2 on admissions of the undergraduate programme at the 43 departments of the University of Peshawar and directed the university to submit results of the two NTS tests before the next hearing.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim directed Waseemuddin Khattak, legal advisor to the university, to ensure submission of the result of first and second NTS tests for the admissions and of those candidates who appeared first time in the second test. The court also directed the university to submit the result of those candidates who appeared in the second test after failing in the first test for the admissions in the university and passed the test. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by senior lawyer Muhammad Isa Khan against holding of second NTS test for admissions to the undergraduate programme at the 43 departments.

During the hearing, the legal advisor of the university submitted results of both the tests.

He said that only four candidates of the first test appeared in the second NTS test. Of them, two had failed and two passed in the first test. He also requested the court not to prolong the stay order on the admissions as it would affect the academic year of the students.

To the court’s query, he explained that the second test was conducted on the demand and insistence of thousands of students’ parents for securing future of their children after the ETEA entrance test for medical colleges was cancelled twice and delayed for months. However, the petitioner questioned the submitted results and claimed that many candidates including some failed children of employees of the university in the first tests had also appeared in the second tests and passed the test.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot