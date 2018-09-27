Two dead as factory roof caves in

LAHORE: Two persons were killed while three injured when the roof of a small-scale factory caved in at Gunjoon Ki Ghati, Bund Road on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out two bodies and three injured persons from the debris. The victims were identified as Akmal, 16, and Yaseen, 20. Two persons were discharged on the spot after medical aid.