Anti-Narcotics Force arrests three accused

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three persons at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday and recovered 30gram heroin and 1.6kg charas from their possession. The arrested persons identified as Hasaam, Khalid Mahmood and Syed Tahir Hussain intended to travel abroad when they were caught by the ANF team. The accused persons had concealed drugs in their shoes.