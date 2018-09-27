SAC opposes govt decision to grant nationality to Bengali, Afghan immigrants

Sindhi nationalist and leftist parties have criticised the government’s decision to build dams on the Indus River and award citizenship to immigrants.

They have announced a series of demonstrations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Daharki and Larkana in September and October and afterwards convene a leadership conference to decide their future course of action on these issues.

The decisions were made at a meeting of Sindh Action Committee (SAC) chaired by Sindh United Party leader Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah at Haider Manzil on Wednesday. The parties represented at the meeting were the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Awami Jamhoori Party, Awami Workers Party, Jeay Sindh Mahaz and Awami Tehreek. Writers and scholars also attended.