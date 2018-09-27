FBR urged to extend filing deadline

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend last date for filing income tax returns by a month, as taxpayers are not given sufficient time to fulfill their liabilities.

In a letter sent to the FBR chairman on Wednesday, the tax bar said the date should be extended from September 30 to October 31, 2018 to facilitate taxpayers in filing their returns.

The tax bar commended the efforts of the FBR for facilitating the taxpayers and tax practitioners in filing their returns through offline mode. The bar; however, said that the offline system was introduced recently and it needed time to understand. It also said Ashura holidays and glitches in online system prevented many taxpayers from discharging their liability. The KTBA also said salaried taxpayers and business individuals should be given time as per the law. It also said that the corporate tax returns form is also not finalised yet, whereas the last date for corporate entity having special tax year was also September 30.