NBP take edge against Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 wickets fell on the opening day of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Club Ground here on Tuesday with National Bank taking an edge over Islamabad.

Islamabad were bowled out for 167 and in reply, NBP were 140-5 at close of play.

Arsal Shaikh (34 not out) was Islamabad’s top scorer. Ali Salman (27) also played well. Arsal together with Hazrat Shah (22) added 51 runs for the last wicket to give some respectability to their total.

For National Bank, Hammad Azam (4-24) and Mir Hamza (3-51) bowled with pace and fire on a green top pitch.

NBP then were reduced to 140-5 with Muhammad Nadeem (3-45) bowling well for the hosts. Rameez Raja scored 40.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 167 all out in 49.5 overs (Arsal Shaikh 34 not out, Muhammad Nadeem 25; Hammad Azam 4-24, Mir Hamza 3-51, Atif Jabbar 2-42). NBP 140-5 in 31 overs (Rameez Raja 40, Ali Asad 27; Muhammad Nadeem 3-45).

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi 110 all out in 32.3 overs (Muhammad Asif 5-43, Ehsan Adil 4-26). Wapda 125-7 in 44 overs (Ayyaz Tasawar 50 not out; Saad Altaf 3-34).

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Lahore Whites 167-6 in 90 overs (Afaq Shahid 47 not out, Imran Dogar 40; Yasir Ali 4-19) vs KRL.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Peshawar 176 all out in 48.2 overs (Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 34; Bilawal Bhatti 6-38, Asad Ali 2-26). SNGPL 100-1 in 34 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 46 not out, Imran Butt 44 not out).

At Abbottabad Stadium: Fata 356-7 in 80 overs (Afaq Raheem 76, Asif Afridi 56 not out, Asad Afridi 52, Muhammad Talha 46 not out; Khurram Shahzad 5-106, Umer Gul 2-66) vs HBL.

UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1, Karachi: PTV 154 all out in 59.4 overs (Adnan Mahmood 62, Hasan Mohsin 59; Waqar Anwar 6-43, Anwar Ali 2-15). Karachi Whites 65-2 in 23 overs (Khurram Manzoor 29 not out).

At Multan Cricket Stadium: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43, Anas Mustafa 40, Shahrukh Ali 36 not out; Muhammad Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69) vs Multan.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: SSGCL 329-5 in 85.3 overs (Fawad Alam 136 not out, Umer Amin 109) vs Lahore Blues.