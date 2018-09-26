PR to support martyrs' widows

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police has launched a new initiative “Friends of Police” under which financial aid would be extended to the widows of Railway Police martyrs and employees who died while in-service. According to a press release, the initiative is the result of efforts of PR Police Inspector General Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan and DIG Headquarters Jawad Ahmed Dogar and some philanthropists. Under the scheme, initially six families would be provided interest-free loan of Rs100,000 each. Speaking on the occasion, the IG Railways Police said the initiative would help in fighting financial crisis faced by widows and children of railways police employees and added the initiative would prove an example for other forces. An MoU to provide training to widows and employees of railways police was also signed with an international NGO on this occasion.