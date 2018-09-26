Pak players get tips from Inzamam

DUBAI: Inzamam-ul-Haq on Tuesday made a guest appearance at Pakistan team training session ahead of their must-win Asia Cup Super Fours game against Bangladesh.

Inzamam, the former Pakistan captain who is now the country’s chief selector, spent a lot of time with the players at the ICC Academy giving them tips during a strenuous training session.Inzamam is in Dubai to discuss the final squad for the two-Test series against Australia in the UAE next month.

But the more important task at hand was to inspire the players to come out of their shell and seal a place in the Asia Cup final by beating Bangladesh in what is a virtual semifinal at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (today).

Inzamam also spent a lot of time with his nephew Imam-ul-Haq, the young opener who was unable to impress much in the two big matches against India.According to sources, Inzamam gave pep talks to several players in a bid to prepare them for Wednesday’s game against Bangladesh.