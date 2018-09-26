Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC dismisses death row convict’s appeal in murder case

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of a death row convict in a dacoity-cum-murder case.

Ejaz Nawaz was sentenced to death by district and sessions court (East) in 2015 for murdering a man for resisting his cell phone snatching attempt. According to the prosecution, the appellant (Nawaz) along with his absconding co-accused intercepted Mudasir Hayat who had gone to drop his sister at university bus stop in Ibrahim Haideri on May 12, 2012, and tried to snatch his mobile phone.

On his resistance, the appellant fired at Hayat who died on the way to the hospital. Nawaz was caught red-handed by the onlookers as he was fleeing. In the SHC on Tuesday, the government prosecutor Iqbal Awan opposed the appeal and submitted that the appellant was caught red-handed on the spot by the area people and he did not deserve any leniency.

The SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto observed that the prosecution has successfully proved its case against the appellant and dismissed the appeal upholding the death sentence.

In a separate case, the SHC directed the federal and provincial law officers to file a detailed report about the allocation and utilisation of funds for the welfare of people living near oil and gas exploration areas.

Hearing a petition with regard to lack of provision of welfare funds to people of oil and gas exploration areas, the court directed the law officers to submit district-wise details about the welfare projects in health and education sectors from funds being provided by the oil and gas companies.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the reports submitted by the deputy commissioners with regard to expenditure of funds and directed the concerned officers of the fund committee and representatives of oil and gas companies to appear with the relevant record.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump