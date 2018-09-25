Punjab CM, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC, bilateral ties

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that new dimensions would be given to cooperation with China in the Punjab province.

He said that process of reforms is being speedily implemented in Punjab; as a result of it, new opportunities of foreign investment are being generated besides providing all-out facilities and protection to the investors. Rather than depending on any aid, special attention is being paid on investment in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that China is a longstanding friend of Pakistan and CPEC has transformed these friendly relations into bonds of investment which is a symbol of bright future of both the countries. He said that visionary leadership of PTI is not only fully aware of the importance of CPEC project but this project is being given new dimensions which will help to achieve the objectives in future with renewed vigour. He expressed these views while talking to the Chinese Ambassador Mr Yao Jing at Punjab House, Islamabad on Monday.